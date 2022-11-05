Chris Sununu has helped to create a climate of hostility toward public education.
He has diverted millions of dollars away from public school and to private schools. He has appointed a secretary of education, Frank Edelblut whose primary interest is in promoting private schools, someone who had probably never even been in a public school before in his adult life.
The divisive concepts legislation which is causing confusion and harm among our public school teachers and students.
And let’s not forget how Chris Sununu, when the first COVID vaccine became available in this state, made downhill ski workers a higher priority than teachers! He has done much to demoralize public school teachers and to create an atmosphere of hostility toward public schools.
And Sununu has done a poor job at promoting energy efficiency in this state, something that would have greatly reduced our recently increased electricity rates. New Hampshire alone, among the Northeastern states, has lagged in promoting energy efficiency and this is one of the reasons why our rates are so much higher than any of our neighbors.
His opposition to paid family leave and his support of the low minimum wage in this state. Again, every state surrounding us has a much higher minimum wage by at least several doors.
I agree with The Sentinel's editorial of Nov. 1: It is time for New Hampshire to go in a different direction! Six years of Chris Sununu has been enough. Please join me in voting for Tom Sherman for our governor.