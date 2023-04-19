About 10 years ago, natural gas pipeline transporter Kinder Morgan proposed building a natural gas pipeline that would have run through Cheshire County. The natural gas would be used to generate electricity for the region. The outcry was deafening.
A certain segment of the population screamed about the dangers of a gas pipeline running through our community. The same people said we needed safer and renewable energy solutions. Misinformation was disseminated by the NIMBYers and the project eventually died. It’s also worth noting that, around the same time, Entergy closed the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant after decades of outcry and protest.
Cut to last fall: New Hampshire electric provider Eversource announced its electric supply rates would nearly double. Social media was lit up with angry locals complaining about the cost of keeping the lights on.
Can we all agree that electricity is necessary to our modern-day society? You can add it to the famous “food, water, shelter” list. It was just a few weeks ago when some had to go days without electricity after a winter storm. The pain of those powerless days and nights was grueling. No heat, Internet, refrigeration or light. We need electricity.
But where does that electricity come from? Surprisingly, the answer isn’t the magic outlet in your wall. Electricity has to be generated somewhere. There are only so many ways to generate electricity. Hydro dams are one way. But that’s too disruptive to the fish. There is nuclear power. But that is bad for the environment. We’ve already established we can’t use natural gas because it’s too dangerous to run through our community. We could use coal. But again, the environment. There’s wind power, but those big turbines would ruin our views and they don’t even generate enough reliable electric to keep the lights on. Then there is solar. A more promising alternative, but still has its limitations. But now we are hearing we can’t do solar in our community because of ... wait for it, the environment.
A private company recently proposed building a massive solar field adjacent to Goose Pond in Keene. The outcry has already begun. Social media is full of comments about how irresponsible such a project would be. The serene area around Goose Pond would be ruined. The wildlife would be disrupted.
If every energy-producing project is killed in utero, we will soon living in the dark.
JARED GOODELL
Keene
(Note: Kinder Morgan attributed its withdrawal of Northeast Direct pipeline plan to “inadequate commitments from prospective customers.” Also, plans called for the bulk of the natural gas to be shipped to Canada or overseas from the pipeline’s terminal on Massachusetts’ North Shore.)