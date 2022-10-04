OK, let’s face the facts — Donald Trump lost the election by some 7 million votes. These results have been challenged numerous times in the courts by Trump and his crew and they always come out the same. He out-and-out lost the election.
Defeats are not pleasant, but they are the facts of life. We win some and we lose some. In my field of coaching I have experienced this many times. And as a coach, I felt it my responsibility to prepare my athletes for both. You don’t gloat over a win, nor sulk after a loss. There is always a winner and unfortunately there is also a loser. But life must go on and typically there is always another chance to become a winner.
But now let’s get back to the beginning — Donald Trump, the presidential loser, 2020. I will try to convert my mind into Donald Trump’s, as hard as that task will be. So as I become Donald Trump, this is my thinking.
I know that the results show that I lost the presidency by 7 million votes, but there has to be a way that I can still be president, even with a 7 million deficit. I will try to change the voting results to make them come out in my favor.
1. I will try to convince numerous judges that the election was illegal.
2. I will call an official from the state of Georgia to have him change enough Biden votes to Trump votes so that I will win that state.
3. I will persuade Mike Pence not to go through with the formality of certifying the voting results.
4. If these efforts fail, I will rally a group of faithful followers to march on the Capitol and disrupt the Electoral College process.
The hard work of our forefathers to construct a government of, for, and by the people is gradually slipping away. Never before has an election become so important as this one. We need to be supporting candidates who are honest, and who will put the Constitution and country above party.