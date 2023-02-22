Baltimore schools made big news recently, and not in a good way. Of 150 public schools in Baltimore, 23 do not have even one student who is proficient in mathematics. This includes entire city high schools, whose students will graduate, despite being mathematically illiterate.
You don’t have to be a professional in the field to recognize that these disturbing results are indicative of educational malpractice. Yet it’s not so much about holding public school administrators and teachers accountable for abysmal results as it is figuring out better ways of meeting students’ needs going forward.
In fairness, the educational crisis in Baltimore derives from more than just the public schools alone. Other factors, including broken families, rampant drug usage, tolerance of violent crime, and the COVID-19 public school shutdowns all contributed to the schools’ substandard performance. A successful solution will require not only public school reform, but also a comprehensive strategy addressing other problems.
Unfortunately, teachers’ unions have denied that any crisis exists. They have opposed standardized testing, trying to hide the problems, instead of making needed improvements. At the same time, they have fought tooth-and-nail to deny parents any choice in their children’s education, thus consigning these same students to a permanent academic handicap in an increasingly competitive world.
This is not just to criticize Baltimore, but rather to cite it as an example of the problems plaguing public schools in many cities and states. Baltimore’s schools are the educational “canary in the coal mine,” warning all of us that public schools are failing students and that, as a society, we dare not continue to ignore the situation.
As a matter of full disclosure, my wife and I are among the founders of Lionheart Classical Academy, a state-chartered public school located in Peterborough. Our state’s law allows Granite State families of modest means a tuition-free way to give their children the educational option wealthy families have always enjoyed. Our “customers” come to us solely by their own choice, and we welcome their presence, their active participation, and their scrutiny.
