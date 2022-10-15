I’ve read many articles, editorials and letters unduly criticizing New Hampshire’s recent education law (erroneously termed the “divisive concepts” law). I usually think afterwards: “Have you actually read the law?” It strikes me as good for children and good for New Hampshire.
For the reader’s benefit, I’ve quoted from it below. What do you think?
“193:40 Prohibition on Teaching Discrimination.
I. No pupil in any public school in this state shall be taught, instructed, inculcated or compelled to express belief in, or support for, any one or more of the following:
(a) That one’s age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, creed, color, marital status, familial status, mental or physical disability, religion or national origin is inherently superior to people of another age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, creed, color, marital status, familial status, mental or physical disability, religion, or national origin;
(b) That an individual, by virtue of his or her age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, creed, color, marital status, familial status, mental or physical disability, religion, or national origin, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously;
(c) That an individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of his or her age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, creed, color, marital status, familial status, mental or physical disability, religion, or national origin; or
(d) That people of one age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, creed, color, marital status, familial status, mental or physical disability, religion, or national origin cannot and should not attempt to treat others without regard to age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, creed, color, marital status, familial status, mental or physical disability, religion, or national origin.
II. Nothing in this section shall be construed to prohibit discussing, as part of a larger course of academic instruction, the historical existence of ideas and subjects identified in this section.”
Section I prohibits educational practices that foster discrimination. What parent wants their child to come home feeling, for example, that the color of their skin makes them an inferior human being, or inherently racist? Hasn’t the Civil Rights Movement helped settle that for us? And section II clearly endorses teaching, for example, the background and importance of the Civil Rights Movement. The law espouses commonsense educational policy. To its critics, I paraphrase Shakespeare: “Methinks thou dost protest too much.”
THOMAS SAVASTANO
Keene
(This writer is the Republican candidate for N.H. House in Cheshire District 4.)