On Thursday, the N.H. Board of Education voted 5 to 0 in support of Prager University to supply financial literacy curriculum to high schoolers in our public schools.
It is a known fact that PragerU, an unaccredited university, is an organization that espouses and propagates ideas and perspectives that I would hope are not aligned with those of members of the board of education.
Apparently, I may be wrong. On PragerU’s website, one can find videos with titles such as “Make Men Masculine Again” and misinformation about the role of slavery in the Civil War and the experience of enslaved peoples.
As I listened to many of the concerns voiced by those in opposition, I couldn’t help but wonder about the board’s core values as public education leaders. I was most moved by a story shared by a mother who spoke against the PragerU application because she was afraid of the message it would send to kids who feel excluded. She told us her transgender child struggled with bringing their full humanity and full sense of self to school because of lack of acceptance. Rampant and condoned discrimination and hatred toward our transgender children and staff in our schools has a significant impact on their lives and well-being. Similar stories are unfortunately a daily occurrence for many of our students from a range of marginalized groups.
The board of education must have forgotten about these lived experiences of many of our students who PragerU marginalizes and harasses on its website with misinformation, hatred and bigotry. Or, maybe because most of the board of education members come from experiences of privilege and inclusion, it didn’t occur to them that endorsing PragerU sends a resounding message to all our students and educators: that our core values as the board of education are not centered on inclusion, belonging, respect and the humanity of our kids.
This decision by the board of education does not move the needle toward educational equity and inclusion. It takes our public school system backward. I invite board of education members to do a core values exercise and see what you discover. You may be surprised and disappointed with yourselves. PragerU is wrong for our schools and for our students. Make decisions that uplift all of our students and our public education system. Stop confusing divisive political agendas with the right thing to do for our kids!