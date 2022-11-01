I am disappointed about the presence of the most harmful commissioner of education we have ever had in New Hampshire, Frank Edleblut, at the Southwest New Hampshire Home Builders Association’s business meeting on Oct. 25, at Papagallo’s Restaurant in Swanzey.
Edelblut claims to be a staunch supporter of public education in New Hampshire, but he continues to dismantle our education system with his destructive ideology and policies. One example is his strong support and implementation of the divisive concepts legislation, House Bill 544, which is deeply harming our teachers and students.
Prior to his being tapped for commissioner, Edelblut was a business executive and home-schooled his children — how can he be charged with education decisions when he is out of touch with the needs of our students and our schools?
I would like to better understand why the builders association thought Edelblut was wise choice as a speaker for their event. My husband, Paul Bogdonoff, is the owner of Tristate Chimney Sweep, based in Winchester. His company has been an exhibitor at the annual association Spring Home Show for many years, supporting their mission. We are committed supporters of equitable access to public education. We honor the tireless educators in our school communities.
We would hope that the association would share similar values of strengthening and sustaining our public school system and not support the positions that Edelblut stands for. His policies are unjust, misinformed and damaging to our kids and our teachers. He has used his power and his position to influence his anti-public-education agenda.
In the future, I ask you to consider inviting local school and trade business leaders to your meetings who care about the long-term sustainability of public education for all our kids. Many of us are interested in getting the word out to our students about the benefits and satisfaction of being employed in the trade industries. Business owners in the trades would be happy to talk with your membership about how to support succession in the trades by getting more students engaged in and knowledgeable about these career tracks. Commissioner Edelblut is not tuned in to the needs of our students, our schools and our communities.
I welcome you to join those of us who are working for equitable and thriving public schools. They are the cornerstones and the hope for our communities and a healthy economy.