October’s here and election signs are rampant. Trumpublicans already picked Bolduc: we don’t need his waffle print on our democracy. He can’t decide if Trump is guilty (he is); along with his war pal Putin raising fuel prices everywhere.
If I ran the circus, I would declare a universal law: Be nice. If you can’t be nice at least don’t be mean. We all have bad days, take a moment and apologize if you hurt someone’s feelings.
Next, do something for someone else. That homeless person could be you, if things changed the wrong way. Clean up a mess that someone else made; maybe they’ll learn from your example and help, too.
Trumpublicans have learned a thing or two from Hitler. If you tell a lie long enough and repeat it, some fools will believe it. As Trump says, there will be no honest elections as long as he’s on the ticket, or something very much like it. The skill with which they prevaricate is astounding.
Everyone knows the Democrats are the party that gives to the poor and oppressed. Trumpublicans just take rights away from the same folks. The male-chauvinist, white-supremacist wing of the Trumpublican party is for authoritarianism: They make the insane rules; we cower in submission.
That’s how it’s been, ever since Reagan made Nixon look good — downward to perdition ever since. Trumpublicans will stop at nothing ‘til they have total domination. To hell with Blacks, women, foreigners of all stripes; that is the de facto motto of the Trumpublicans. That, and put more gold in their own pockets ‘til nothing is left.
Our planet is screaming for redemption and Florida plans to rebuild in flood zones. They should be building back the mangrove forests along the ocean coast; that would save Florida from a watery grave. But no, the idiots in charge would rather outlaw photovoltaics if they could, then export migrant laborers in a publicity stunt weeks before they’re really needed.
Instead of dealing with the attempted coup d’etat, Trumpublicans would support 300 candidates who wrongly insist there was no coup. Soon, we’ll have morality police checking our genitals and making sure we have plenty of booze, cigarettes and a ride to the casino.
I urge women and men of the thinking variety to vote Democratic, with progressives and independents; Dump Trumpism! Once and for all; long live democracy!