The top billing in the Aug 18 Sentinel, titled “Drug-related arrests prompt concerns about police response,” leaves one shaking their head about exactly what The Sentinel is trying to suggest, when after reading the article fully a more appropriate title would have been … “Drug-related arrests showcase excellent police response.”
Would The Sentinel make such a headline for any other reason than to immediately sway the reader and play into the defund police movement, which has been utterly disastrous all across this country? What information did The Sentinel have beforehand about these drug dealers? Did they know anything of the undercover work it took to nab these horrible people who sell these horrible drugs right here in our community, almost all of which get here because of the Biden administration’s open-border policy? Or is their goal to discredit police whereever possible because it sells papers?
Is The Sentinel not aware of what the record amounts of drugs pouring across our open borders is doing to our country, with record overdose deaths? Our border patrol is intentionally underfunded and handcuffed because of the obvious open-border policy of the Biden administration and their incredibly callous lack of concern for border states and drug deaths. Have you heard a word about this on MSM? Why not?
Accolades to Judge Peter Bornstein for ordering who appears to be the kingpin, a convicted felon with a Glock 40 wrapped in a shirt in his motel room, held without bail. The other two were arrested on federal warrants, according to the article.
In California, it’s likely the kingpin held without bail would have been released. The focus of the entire article by so-called reporter Ryan Spencer was comments from bystanders about possible excess police force, rather than the true ugliness of drug-related problems caused by these dealers. Imagine the headline if the police arrived unprepared and the drug dealers took advantage?
As far as I’m concerned, let the pizza employee, whose comments seemed so worthy of print to The Sentinel, make pizzas while the Keene police arrest the bad guys. Fantastic job. Your show of force probably stopped any aggression by these drug selling scum bags, all of whom need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible.