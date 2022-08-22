What is New Hampshire doing about pharmaceutical pricing? Why can drug users be treated multiple times with Narcan at no cost, but, an allergy sensitive child needs to have epinephrine readily available at home, at school, in their backpack, at their after school care, etc. Each one of these EpiPen injectors can cost as much as $600 each with only a one year shelf life. Can we see the disparity?
The Type 2 Diabetes rate is rapidly increasing causing a demand for insulin. These insulin injections can cost as much as $500. Can we see the disparity? These are just some examples of the problematic contradiction in pharmaceutical pricing.
As you know, New Hampshire has an aging population that has an increasing need for prescription drugs. Many are on a fixed income which is impeded by the high cost of prescribed medication. We also are presently dealing with a major issue of increasing mental disability problems. Many of the issues are caused by people diagnosed with a mental illness but can’t access their prescribed drugs due to the high cost
Last year I sent communications to New Hampshire state leaders. I asked to have New Hampshire join the coalition of other New England states such as Massachusetts and Connecticut who have joined forces to publicly pitch similar legislative proposals for curbing prescription drug costs, plans that would financially penalize drug manufacturers for excessive price increases.
This is an important issue that effects all demographics. Please join me in letting our state leaders know of the importance of this issue to their constituents. It is time for them to step up and lead.