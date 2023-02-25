The decision on the downtown infrastructure plan should remain with the full council and not go to a subcommittee.
In an ideal world, this decision should go to a public vote, as it is a decision that will affect our community for generations to come. As we don’t (to my knowledge) currently have a system where a public vote can occur, we must keep power with the entire council so that our elected officials have the authority to represent their constituents throughout the entire process.
I would also urge every member to make it abundantly clear to the public how they see this project, not buried in meeting minutes. I know that I will not cast any future ballot in favor of anyone who has taken the role of obstructionist to this essential project.
Let majority democracy function in our community. Do not enable a minority to have outsized power in such a critical decision.
