As a Keene resident who walks in our downtown nearly weekly and makes the majority of her purchases in Keene businesses (plaid pride, folks!), please hear me out.
Just today, I sprinted to make it across the crosswalks from the square over Main Street and Roxbury on my way to Prime Roast, before the light changed. I use the word “sprinted” deliberately because if I hadn’t gone across the crosswalks at a near run, I wouldn’t have made it across in time.
I am a young-ish person with full mobility. How on earth do our seniors, people with mobility issues, and people with small children in tow get across safely? Do they have to wait for two traffic-pedestrian cycles to get across the street? Or do they have to trust that they will be seen and people will yield even if the light has changed?
My mother, who does have mobility issues, suffered serious injuries in a crosswalk (in another New England town) when she was struck by a car that was supposed to yield. I pray this never happens in Keene.
The proposed changes to our downtown are guaranteed to make it easier and safer for people to cross the street and that, in my humble opinion, should be enough to convince us to support the downtown improvement.
Even as a driver, I support the mini-roundabout for improved traffic flow. I’ve been both a pedestrian and a driver navigating the crosswalk in front of the United Church of Christ, and it is troublesome for both modes of travel. As a pedestrian, you must cross two lanes of traffic, hoping that two cars yield to let you cross. As a driver, you must be extra vigilant when you are in the outside lane (closest to the church) because you may not spot a pedestrian halfway through their cross because your view is blocked by another car in the inside lane.
As a patron of Keene’s fine businesses — just this month I have patronized The Works, Margaritas, the Co-op, Prime Roast (twice), and Hannah Grimes — I never have trouble finding parking and don’t mind walking a few extra steps to get to my favorites spots.
In fact, the pleasure of promenading around Keene’s downtown, especially during an Art Walk day, can’t be underestimated and could only be improved by a little more green space, and shorter, safer crosswalks.