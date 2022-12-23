In its current state and for those advocating for little change, the layout of downtown Keene is built for business and visitors. I, for one, think community and those interests can coexist, but some change needs to happen.
Mitch Greenwald and others are misleading the public to think that only cyclists have advocated during the design process, but that simply is not true. It was our community, our neighbors that showed up and wanted to see a space created that catered to bringing people together. Others argued “don’t make us Boston or New York.” Changing minor traffic patterns will not make us those major cities with populations of 600,000-plus. We already don’t cater to additional housing or resident sidewalks that help feed Main Street. Instead of a throughway, we need to make Main Street what it has evolved into: a destination.
As a destination, residents and visitors alike are able to coexist and experience a city that cares about community and the environment it engulfs. Yes, keep two lanes and head-in parking as long as a designated safe bike lane between sidewalk and parking is incorporated. Those worried about Central Square having additional space, what’s your worry? We would have to get used to the new traffic pattern, but I believe as a species we can adapt, especially after the last few years.
I am not a fan of another rotary, but am for a six-way intersection. It will allow emergency vehicles the access they currently have and add maybe a few minutes to our driving commute. Taking a few more moments on the road won’t hurt anyone; we need to slow down anyways. Added space will just add to the historic square, make it more accessible and usable, as well as reduce cost of having to close it off for events.
I’d like to thank the committee for doing their job of listening from the input sessions and taking the layouts the consultants put together to propose something for City Council. Thank you to Mayor Hansel for allowing public comment, even if some of it was off topic. As residents, the discussion and planning isn’t over. The final decision lies with City Council, not this committee.
No matter the outcome, Main Street businesses are going to be impacted for a second time this decade and as a community we need to come together and support those places during the project.