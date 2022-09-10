I have just finished reading, in your weekend edition, “Turning Farmer’s Almanac Into Something Real” by a critic from Phoenix and book author Mark Athitakis. What one-sided, self-serving, “I know best,” egotistical and ridiculous writing. I cannot understand for one why The Sentinel would even consider publishing such trash.
As he states, between both of the farmers almanacs they have a readership of around 4 million — which is quite significant and shows that the publishers know who their audiences are, what they like and provide it. Relevance!
I, and another 4 million readers, enjoy the articles, wisdom, forecasts (which are sometimes more accurate then the daily ones), down-to-earth writings, etc. Perhaps other publishers should take a lead from the farmers almanacs and inject some peace into a world that really needs it.
He must be a little off base having this as a “book review”; The farmer’s almanacs are not books.
He has no clue that different publications have different reasons for being. Not all have to follow the same path. We get enough “real” news every day. The farmers almanacs give us welcome relief and for the great part, happiness. Maybe living in Phoenix he can’t understand our way of thinking.
His last paragraph is mean, not needed and completely shows his lack of understanding that there are different reasons for these publications to be. Not all have to follow his one track way to be well done. Things can be different and still good.
In my opinion … please, almanacs, do not change what you are doing; don’t listen to a person from Phoenix that doesn’t understand the Yankee way of being. And for the writer, please stay in your world and out of ours.