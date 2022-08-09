A recent exchange of letters in the paper may have seemed like a local dustup of little note. It was much more than that.
Scott Cunningham wrote (“NH education becoming untethered to reality,” July 9) to shine a light on the extreme right-wing leanings of the Lionheart Charter School coming to Peterborough and John Lord wrote back (in the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript) to demand an apology from Cunningham for calling Lionheart’s curriculum racist.
Well, first off, Mr. Cunningham did not do that. He did point out that the whitewashing of history — for example, largely eliminating slavery and racism from their history program — sails close to the line and is at best inaccurate and ignoble.
Hillsdale College, which dictates Lionheart’s curriculum, is unabashedly political (name a far-right position and you will find them there) and unapologetically Christian. Which is OK — except for the part where taxpayer money enters the picture. Remember the Constitution? Remember the bit about separating church and state to ensure religious freedom? The “extreme court” is right now working to ride roughshod over that distinction, but it remains the founding principle of the United States.
You may stand with the likes of Ginni Thomas, who supported the Jan. 6 coup attempt, and husband Clarence, who is so far to the right he’s lucky the globe is round or he’d fall off. Both Thomases have spoken at Hillsdale College and supported it, as have the Mikes, Pence and Pompeo. That’s also OK, or at least legal.
But hopefully you do not stand with the notion of taxpayer dollars propping up public schools with a religious or political agenda of any sort.