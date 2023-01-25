Timothy Horrigan and Amanda Toll need to be voted out of office for trying to eliminate Columbus Day in New Hampshire.
It is not a Eurocentric holiday; it celebrates the man whose voyages paved the way for the USA, the greatest nation of earth. Columbus was not a white supremacist, rapist or genocidal. These falsehoods have been debunked numerous times by numerous legitimate historians like Carol Delaney, Mary Grabar, Jarrett Stepman, Thomas Bowden, Steve Byas, Richard Di Giacomo, Rafael Ortiz, Dan Flynn, Randy Lynch, Michael Knowles, Larry Schweikart, Robert Petrone, Steve Weidenkopf, Colin Smith and numerous others.
But instead of reading these authors, or just reading primary sources of the time, like Columbus’s journal, which when fully read in context show he was a great man, Toll and Horrigan continue to repeat these leftist agitprop lies as if they were indisputable truth. They are following the teachings of Joseph Goebbels, specifically the Big Lie technique which says to repeat fiction so it will be believed as fact. Biden is doing this as well, as is the whole Democratic Party and they should all resign immediately.
People of New Hampshire, go to www.ColumbusEdProject.org, and after you’ve seen the proof on the site that Christopher Columbus was a great guy, purge your city government of anti-patriots and protect Columbus’s holiday.