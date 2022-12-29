Central Square is hallowed ground. I’ll take it one step further and say Central Square is sacrosanct. Does precedent and historical integrity mean anything anymore?
For two centuries Central Square has been the Heart of the City of Keene. Take the heart out of a town and what do you have left? Take a guess. If you don’t know the history of Keene, are unaware or unlearned about Keene’s long, considerable and enduring place in the annals of the United States, pick up a copy of “Upper Ashuelot” (Keene’s original name) on Amazon, and read it from cover to cover (especially city councilors). Then you can truly make an educated decision as to the proposed revamping of downtown Keene and this all too important and vital landmark.
Central Square is our meeting place, a place of discourse whether it be Lincoln’s call for Union volunteers in April of 1861, James Garfield’s speech in October of 1871, or the thousands of demonstrations, speeches and protests that have brought people together to fight for the betterment of our society.
The original proposal was to update the infrastructure (water, sewer, electrical) under Main Street. Then this plan morphed, consultants were called in and before you knew it Keene’s downtown started looking more like Cambridge, Mass.
Yes, updating the underground infrastructure needs to be done. Do it. Over the last 30-plus years, though, consulting in our country has become a “cottage industry.” Cities, school districts, and businesses are incapable, it seems, of figuring out how to conduct their own affairs when it comes to making progress toward some foggy future goal(s). Consultants, in the end, have no stake in your endeavor; they’re gone.
And if we go with the plan where everyone gets a piece of the pie (cyclists, festival planners, art people, cars, green space, pedestrians and way fewer parking spots) and move Central Square (soon to be a rinky-dink version of its old self) a little to the south and create this new, improved(?) version of Keene where everyone is giddy and to hell with historical precedent, you can kiss any business at the head of the (old) Square goodbye. The Stage, Life is Sweet, and Mabel and Lou will certainly take a hit.
Bottom line from a native: This is a well-thought-out bad idea!