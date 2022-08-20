While “Don’t Say Gay” bills attract national headlines, earlier in 2022, our state Legislature took a more insidious action. It said don’t be gay.
The “gay panic defense” is a common law partial defense to murder. It allows a defendant to claim a gay victim provoked the defendant into killing that victim due to the victim’s sexual orientation. There is no “straight panic defense.”
New Hampshire is one among several states to retain this historically backward and morally indefensible practice. In fact, the American Bar Association recommends all states abolish the gay panic defense immediately.
In 2022, several Democratic New Hampshire state representatives introduced legislation to abolish the gay panic defense in the Granite State. The measure passed the House. Sadly, however, three Democratic state representatives — including a Keene representative — voted in solidarity with the Trump/Sununu Republicans to retain this hateful and backward legal practice. There is no defense for that hateful vote, just as the gay panic defense is no defense to murder.
Unfortunately, the effort to abolish the gay panic defense stalled in the Senate and the defense lives on in New Hampshire. The Granite State retains the ignoble distinction of being alone amongst its neighbors to have rejected an effort to abolish the gay panic defense.
New Hampshire likes to think of itself as unique. This is not a uniqueness we want.
The gay panic defense sends a hateful message to our lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning (LGBTQ) friends, neighbors, co-workers and loved ones. It says they’re less than human because, in death, their sexuality is a defense — their murders are not “quite as bad.” It says the law views a gay life as worth less than a straight life. That’s a not a calculus we want our state condoning.
For LGBTQ young people watching on — and young people do take notice of our public policies — New Hampshire’s retention of the gay panic defense says we don’t care. Their lives mean less.
That’s a morally indefensible position to take — full stop. There is no justification for sending that chilling message to our LGBTQ citizens and youth.
Those who voted to retain this moral abomination must held to account this election season by being tossed to the wayside of history.
It is time New Hampshire abolished the gay panic defense and stepped into the 21st century. Our LGBTQ citizens deserve to know their lives matter — because they do.
SHAUN FILIAULT, Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, is a candidate for N.H. House in Cheshire District 7.)