I’ve had the pleasure of living and working in New Hampshire for more than 10 years. One of the first impressions I had was how community-minded folks here are.
You can really see that with our local schools. In each town I’ve lived, parents, teachers and administrators work together to make sure all our kids get the best education possible in the best learning environment.
Like so many parents, I want my kids and family to be happy, healthy, safe and close by for our whole lives. We’ve made a wonderful life in New Hampshire and I want to see everyone who lives here thrive.
But there’s a faction of anti-democratic “Free” Staters who have come into our state, co-opted the Republican Party and used lies and fear to keep a small part of our community engaged and enraged.
They’re distracting us with conflict so we won’t notice that their only policies are ones that gut our public school budgets, take away local control of schools, jack up our property taxes and lead to bounties on our teachers’ heads. They sow division and mistrust for their political aim of shutting down any provisions for the common good in New Hampshire, with local public schools being just the start.
Does the New Hampshire GOP, or anyone else, really want our state Legislature or town selectmen bogged down with ridiculous policies like trying to secede from the U.S., telling doctors and pharmacists what medicine they should prescribe, removing subjects like art, PE and computer science from schools and slashing school budgets arbitrarily? We have real issues like COVID recovery, road and bridge repair, and housing needs to address. We don’t have time for power-grabbing politicians who don’t put us first.
I joined with the Cheshire County Democrats because I want a state that will invest in kids’ futures, ensuring that teachers and schools can make sure every kid, no matter their zip code or who their parents vote for, will be safe and get the education they need for the wider world that awaits them. Let’s work together, joining any organization working for the common good in New Hampshire, to demand that our state and town representatives make investments in the people power needed for anyone to thrive and keep their families healthy, safe and close by.