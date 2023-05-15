Far right-wing Republican evangelical Christians continue to threaten our nation’s democratic principles.
The United States was not founded as a Christian nation. The First Amendment of our Constitution clearly states “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.”
Since Donald Trump was defeated in the 2020 election, angry and disheartened extreme right-wing Republican evangelical Christians throughout the United States have increased their efforts to establish Christianity as our national religion and the basis for future governing principles and laws. These efforts include eliminating the separation of church and state, establishing state laws to ban books, in public school and municipal libraries, that they find offensive or contrary to their Christian beliefs, posting the Ten Commandments and mandating the study of the Christian Bible in public schools, and a national ban on abortion with no exceptions for rape, incest or medical danger to the girl or woman.
Views supported by too many within this extreme group include white dominance, homophobia, racism and using violence to achieve their political agendas. Their actions are contrary to the teachings of Christ as written in the New Testament, which they claim as the unerring words of God. Sadly, too many within this group ignore these teachings and have little or no knowledge of the actual history of how the Bible was developed over the centuries, the politics involved, and its many translations, discrepancies and omissions.
Statistical predictions indicate the percentage of Christians in this country is steadily declining and will be in the minority by 2050-2060. And yet this group of Christian extremists demand that the Bible be the basis on how all Americans should live their lives and determine our government policies regardless of other views and beliefs held by millions of Americans of different faiths.
How many millions of lives have already been harmed or taken and cultures destroyed by Christians such as these over the centuries using the Bible and the will of God as their reasons? Their hypocrisy, ignorance, arrogance and cruelty is staggering and continues today in their politics. They must be challenged and resisted if we are to maintain our democracy and freedoms as promised in our Bill of Rights and Constitution for the good of all of our citizens, whatever their race, gender, sexuality or religion.