We name things, including buildings, streets, and cities to honor people who have made positive contributions to our lives and to serve as guiding ideals for all who follow. And sometimes, when we take a peek at who those people actually were we might just change our minds about those names.
As a student at the University of Hawaii decades ago, I was interested in how the political science building, Porteus Hall, was named after psychologist Stanley Porteus whose work was riddled with racist references. While a curious student pointed this out in 1974 it was not until 2001 that the University finally changed its name to someone who made the school proud. Porteus Hall became Saunders Hall, named after Allan Saunders, an inspiring ethicist whose work led to major revisions of the Hawaii penal code.
I am not the first, and likely not the last, to point out that the City of Keene (and Keene State College) is named after Benjamin Keene a British diplomat and principal of the South Sea Co., which sold slaves to the United States. There is no record of Benjamin Keene ever visiting the United States, but he did benefit by selling 5,000 slaves a year to our country. In other words, our city and college is named after a slave trader.
In contrast, Keene was the home of Jonathan Daniels, the seminary student and civil rights advocate who took a bullet and died shielding and saving the life of 17-year-old Ruby Sales. The Daniels story is well-known, and he has been recognized as a martyr by the Episcopal Church. The former Jonathan Daniels School in Keene proudly bore the name of a Keene citizen who we are all proud of.
As a long-time professor at Keene State College, I propose we re-name our college Daniels State College (or simply Daniels College). I would also hope that the City of Keene would consider re-naming our town — why not Daniels Town?
I anticipate some old codgers objecting and saying that I am just trying to remove our memory of history. But really my proposal is just the opposite: Let us be mindful of our history, that our city and college has been linked to a person involved in slave trading and move to re-name our college and city to honor a historical figure who provides a guiding moral ideal for all of us.