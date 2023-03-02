Last week my family watched NBC’s new documentary: “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of New Hampshire,” a look at the rapidly growing Free State Project. If you aren’t already familiar, Free State Project members come from all walks of life and share a common goal: liberty in our lifetime.
I signed the Free State Project mover pledge around 2009 and moved to New Hampshire in 2022. As a new mover, I expected to find a liberty-passionate community. What I found was even better: a broader community passionate about supporting each other in diverse pursuits. So far, it’s been a joy. We’ve been humbled by the kindness of New Hampshire’s community.
That’s why I raised my eyebrows when some folks in the documentary expressed fear that people like me, my wife, and my toddler would choose to make New Hampshire home. Free State Project supporters were described as “dangerous,” “extremist” and seeking to change New Hampshire. In short, Free State Project critics say they’re afraid, and you should be, too.
Fear is a powerful motivator. However, is it reasonable to be afraid of more liberty in New Hampshire? Liberty is each person’s unique expression of happiness. Joy in life doesn’t have one definition. Joyful lived experience is as diverse as there are people. The only constraints are the rights of our fellow humans, who also have unalienable rights.
Far from dangerous change, that’s almost a direct restating of the first articles of our state Constitution. Historical documents aside, respect for everyone’s consent is a great basis for peaceful interaction and progress.
Every Free State Project supporter has a shared code of ethics: Don’t hurt people, and don’t take their stuff. No matter how much I admire my neighbor’s car, I have no right to take it. Even if my community project is important, I have no right to steal part of my neighbor’s money for funding. I may ask to borrow the car, and I may request support, but force isn’t peaceful or moral.
Forcing one version of happiness on someone is, by definition, anti-liberty. Protecting everyone’s rights is the purpose of governance. Everyone should feel safe saying no to violations of consent. Persuasion and kindness are better ways to improve our communities and state.
Debates over how to build a better state should respect each person’s unalienable rights. I’m optimistic about the future of this state and the future of everyone who chooses to call this place home.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.