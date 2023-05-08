Recently I have written a letter to our mayor and city council to express my overwhelming disappointment in the decision of the board to alter ordinances to help pass the potential upcoming solar project by Goose Pond.
In 2015, it was posted on the USDA agricultural website by Joanna Mounce Stancil, U.S. Forest Service, that, “It is proposed that one large tree can provide a day’s supply of oxygen for up to four people.” It continues to discuss that The Arbor Day Foundation states that, “in one year a mature tree will absorb more than 48 pounds of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and release oxygen in exchange.”
We as a city are trying to attract younger generations of workers and become a vibrant progressive town. If that is true, being someone still in my early 40s, I find the town’s choices contradictory. If we want to attract a younger workforce, we must show them that we care about the town, our children’s, and the environment’s future. Cutting down the vast area of 240 acres is going to have a detrimental effect on our local air quality and aid in the increase of global warming.
Now I am not opposed to solar and was originally excited when I heard that our city was looking for alternative options for its residents. My household is run by solar energy, so I embrace and believe in the power of the sun. However, I find it egregiously irresponsible that the city is contemplating destroying 240 acres of healthy trees and habitats to install a solar field. Have other options been considered?
To avoid destroying our current topographic layout around Goose Pond, have local business owners been offered the option to perhaps install panels on the tops of their roofs or for them to be placed in open, vacant lots that are littered throughout the city?
I would imagine local business owners who may be fretting about the upcoming Main Street project and potential business disruptions, may be open to the idea of solar stipends to have the panels put on their already existing roofs.