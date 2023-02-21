So they wish to remake Central Square. By changing its very nature. Its nature as “The Commons,” located in the center of widely traveled roads. From a green island in a sea of asphalt. Where our political wards come together.
Their plans call for extending Central Square up to the property lots that line the north side. Bumping it up against the land occupied by a bank, a church and a business block.
By doing so, Central Square ceases to be an island. And loses the nature of an island when they finally weld it to the north side properties. Making it more a “peninsula” since it becomes, de facto, related to those property lots. The public square then serves as a “lawn” for those properties even if it is still owned by the city.
After much thought and consideration of the plans set forth by the proponents, I come out opposed. Keep the commons for all. You and me.
