To vote for Kuster or Hassan is a direct endorsement of both the fentanyl overdose crisis and disastrous war on the U.S. fossil-fuel industry. Fentanyl overdose deaths are the leading cause of death in the U.S. for individuals 18 to 45 years of age. The border policy of the Democrats is nothing less than gross negligence that makes them and the media accomplices in the deaths that have resulted.

