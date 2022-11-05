To vote for Kuster or Hassan is a direct endorsement of both the fentanyl overdose crisis and disastrous war on the U.S. fossil-fuel industry. Fentanyl overdose deaths are the leading cause of death in the U.S. for individuals 18 to 45 years of age. The border policy of the Democrats is nothing less than gross negligence that makes them and the media accomplices in the deaths that have resulted.
We all want green energy and to see the earth’s carbon content lowered. NOAA — the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — reported in June 2022 that carbon dioxide levels today are the same as they were 4.1 to 4.5 million years ago, in the Pliocene Age, when temperatures were 7 degrees warmer and sea levels were 18 to 82 feet higher and Florida was totally under water. So much for John Kerry’s statement that “the science of climate change is settled.” No, the science is not settled and there are still a lot of unknowns regarding the earth’s climate.
The following books will enlighten anyone who is really interested in the truth.
Steve Koonin, a former energy adviser to President Obama, author of “Unsettled: What climate science tells us, what it doesn’t, and why it matters”;
Bjorn Lomborg, author of False alarm: How climate change panic cost us trillions, hurts the poor, and fails to fix the planet”;
Michael Shallenberger, author of “Apocalypse never: Why environmental alarmism hurts us all.”
President Biden, John Kerry and AOC and the Democratic politicians are not qualified climatologists, they are politicians. Eighty percent of society’s energy needs come from fossil fuels. As Germany is discovering it is impossible to eliminate fossil fuels without a viable replacement.
Biden’s energy policy is igniting inflation and lowering our standard of living and wages are not keeping up with inflation. The real tragedy lies ahead this winter for some who will be forced with the choice to heat their homes or buy food. Or the rationing of heating oil. If Kuster and Hassan were real leaders, they would have been speaking out against Biden’s open border policy that is resulting in record deaths and enriching the Chinese Communist Party and the drug cartels.
“Democrats working for the common good” — quite the opposite.