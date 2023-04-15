In recent months the level of GOP and conservative bashing by the fear-mongering left that specializes in stirring the pot of division has reached frightening levels.
Fox News should be disbanded, they say, for spreading blatant lies and misinformation. If that’s proven to be the case, then there should be penalties. The truth is an elusive thing these days.
If the MSM (mainstream media), including this paper, and CNN would offer a balanced conversation when presenting info there might not be a need for alternate news sources, but that’s clearly not the case. MSM heavily favors the left and radical Democrats and protects them like a witness protection program. If your only source of info and news is MSM, you are getting half the story and being constantly censored and manipulated.
Take the border crisis for example: Mayorkas’ actions are nothing short of criminal. He took an oath of office to enforce our laws and protect our borders, but lies about it every time a camera is put in front of him. He has zero credibility and should resign. MSM basically ignores the issue. Why is that?
We now have an indicted former president for the first time in history being charged, well past the statute of limitations, by an obviously politically motivated DA Bragg when these same charges were considered and rejected years ago by prosecutors with far more experience. This rogue prosecutor whose campaign motto was basically “I’ll get Trump,” recently produced a list of crimes in his district that his office will not prosecute! It’s unimaginable. Has he learned nothing about the ongoing consequences of the defund police movement? Is this for real? Is this America?
Can someone explain why Bill Clinton wasn’t indicted for his sexual exploits? And shouldn’t Hillary have been indicted for erasing 30,000 emails, destroying previously subpoenaed equipment possibly containing incriminating info, and for funding the creation of a now debunked, totally phony dossier to create the Russia collusion hoax? Nope, both are Democrats so they got a pass.
Fact is that the left loves to claim they fight for diversity and inclusion … except when it comes to diversity and inclusion of differing viewpoints and ideas; then they invoke cancel culture. Don’t be intimidated by these people. Listen to both sides of the story, speak your mind and vote accordingly.