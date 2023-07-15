I commend the city council for the informative workshops held over the past few months. I appreciate that Councilor Bosley tried to come up with a compromise for the downtown project.
But I do not applaud anyone for voting to move Option C — the Multi-Lane Hybrid Option — forward. This option with 7 feet of space to accommodate protected bike lanes is now on the table and likely to be approved by the city council on Thursday, July 20. But no one has addressed this significant sentence in Stantec’s description of Option C: “In this hybrid option, 60 trees would be removed.” This is almost double the number of trees to be taken down in the previous MSFI-approved plan. I understand that in a project of this size some trees may have to be disturbed. But why remove 60 trees? The obvious but unspoken answer is — to make room for the bike lanes.
Will any of these trees be replaced along the Main St. and Central Square sidewalks? It appears to me there would be no space to replant trees because of the location of the bike lanes. In the MFSI plan, 32 trees would be removed. It appears all 32 trees could be replaced and maybe even more could be planted along the Main Street and Central Square sidewalks. The MFSI plan does not include 7-foot-wide protected bike lanes.
If the sidewalk trees cannot be preserved, it seems we would be returning to the stark-looking Keene downtown of the 1970s. In our increasingly hot summers, our downtown sidewalks would have no shade. No shade on the bike lanes. No shade on the outdoor cafes. No shade for pedestrians shopping and strolling. No shade on the downtown buildings. No shade during the lively festivals and events held downtown.
In removing sidewalk trees, temperatures would rise. Air quality would suffer. Buildings would need to use more energy for cooling. In removing sidewalk trees, Keene’s downtown beautification projects installed over the past 20 years would be destroyed. If we permanently lose 60 trees, I am afraid we might lose our downtown.
If you want to save our tree-lined Main Street sidewalks, please contact the mayor and your city councilors before Tuesday, July 18, at 2 p.m. Contact information is available on the city’s website https://keenenh.gov/my-city-government.