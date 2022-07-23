Half the country is in the hands of Republican legislators, the vast majority of whom are men, who believe that the day a woman becomes pregnant she has a legal duty to give birth.
No matter if she already has kids she can’t support; no matter if the man has left and she is alone; no matter if she is 12 and was raped; no matter if the fetus is terminally deformed; no matter if the pregnancy is ectopic; no matter if she is 49 and diabetic; no matter if HER life is in danger; no matter if she finds out just a few weeks after a missed period that her birth control failed.
And after the birth, these oh-so-“Christian” Republicans don’t give a damn about her or her child.
Now comes the ambitious George Hansel, whose views on abortion and women’s health are unknown (not a word about it on his website), but he wants to represent New Hampshire in the U.S. Congress. Is George just another pretty face, or does he have principles?
George has, rather feebly, stated that he is kind of, sort of, “pro-choice.” The question is, how long would a REAL pro-choice Republican survive in Washington? Both Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy have said that as soon as Congress is in Republican hands, laws will be passed criminalizing abortion everywhere in America.
Would you go along with Republican leadership, George, to get ahead in your party? Would your pro-choice statements of convenience just drop by the wayside under pressure from McCarthy? Would you, George, be the ONLY Republican in the House to support the Women’s Health Protection Act? Would you, George, be the ONLY pro-choice Republican in the House of Representatives? Because there are none currently.
Come on, George Hansel, let’s hear it. Let’s hear a full-throated cry of support for a woman’s right to control her own body. If you believe it.