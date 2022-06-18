We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
In his announcement about running for Congress, George Hansel said the Biden administration allocation of federal dollars to the State of New Hampshire, to Cheshire County and to the City of Keene was “excess federal spending.”
Hansel stated that Congresswoman Kuster turned “a blind eye and deaf ear to her constituents.” He attributes inflation to excess federal spending and called Kuster, D-Hopkinton, “a minion” for the Biden administration and congressional leadership’s support for this allocation of federal dollars.”
How is voting for federal funding assistance that benefited New Hampshire citizens turning a blind eye and deaf ear to the needs of constituents? Does Hansel really believe that the Congressional delegation providing assistance isn’t an important role for a member of Congress?
When asked, Hansel said he didn’t know how much money the City of Keene received in federal funding.
When asked, Hansel said he didn’t know how much money his business received in federal funding.
Despite not knowing how much money has flowed into his own business and into the local economy, he said it was “excess federal spending.”
Does Hansel think that the money should not have come to the state? That the money should not have come to the county? That the money should not have come to the City of Keene?
Mr. Hansel’s company received $1.4 million in federal funds. His company was awarded the money when they applied for the funding.
Is he planning to give that money back because he now believes the spending was unnecessary? That the money provided to his company is the cause of the inflation he is railing against? What is his evidence that “excess federal spending” is the cause of inflation, as opposed to the war in Ukraine and supply issues related to COVID?
If he is elected to Congress, is he going to vote against providing federal funds to the state, county and city in the future because he thinks the funding was unnecessary excessive federal spending?
