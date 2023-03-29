I despair over the lack of common sense and practical use of tax dollars evident in the latest grand scheme in Keene to remake Central Square.
West Street is in the worst condition I can ever recall, going back as far as 1980 ... the pits and holes and cracked asphalt on a main thoroughfare in our city shock me.
I have heard of no plans to repair or rebuild this street, but of course we can always find funding for creative new builds that we don’t need — while basic maintenance of infrastructure goes unaddressed. Someone’s in love with their own bold vision for my city ... but I don’t like that vision, and wish whoever dreamt this up would back off, find a new hobby, re-landscape their own back yard or something.
Central Square is a classic New England setting, complete with a town common, and a beautiful, resonant view of church steeples. If you’ve ever visited a town without a common, etc., you know somethings missing in those places, and it’s difficult to ascertain where the center of town is.
Keene’s Central Square has become iconic, over the years, endlessly photographed for its beauty. Leave it alone.
IF the water and sewer pipes actually need replacing, by all means do that work. Leave the square alone. Larger more adequate signage at intersections, along with a few well placed traffic cops, morning and night, would serve a better function, while preserving our classic and historic Central Square.
I know its easy to spend other people’s money. I would prefer my tax dollars be used in a more pragmatic manner. I urge all involved to abandon this project. We don’t need it. Many of us don’t want it. It ruins our beautiful downtown. And finally, it’s not your money. Thank you
