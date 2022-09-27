I would like to thank the people of Ward Two for their resounding support of my candidacy in the Sept. 13 Democratic primary. They supported commonsense gun violence prevention, adequate school funding and LGBTQIA rights. I am honored by their confidence.
I also acknowledge the time Rep. Bordenet put into serving his community and the state over the past eight years. Anyone who serves their community in this fashion deserves our recognition.
Now, we look ahead to the general election and the important issues facing our state. The themes I addressed during the primary remain true. We need commonsense gun violence prevention such as red flag laws and we need to protect our most vulnerable residents. We must also address problems in our education system such the woeful underfunding of our public schools.
Another problem facing our schools is the “divisive concepts” ban. In 2021, Sununu’s Free State Legislature removed teachers’ freedom to teach. H.B. 544 banned teaching “divisive concepts” in public schools. Hopelessly ambiguous, the divisive concepts ban prevents teachers from teaching ideas which may make a student feel “uncomfortable.”
According to the N.H. Attorney General’s Office, that may include ideas like racism, classism, sexism, homophobia and antisemitism, just to name a few. In other words, the law prevents teachers from teaching students about the world as it is. After all, our nation and world are marred by injustices like racism, sexism and classism.
If we excise those concepts from literature, art, history, social sciences and even the natural sciences, we are left with trite niceties not worth teaching: If you remove religion, power and gender from Shakespeare, you’re left with a pile of bookcovers. Sometimes teaching important concepts requires navigating uncomfortable topics. Ultimately, this law censors critical thinking.
Censorship of these concepts results in students ill-prepared for the “outside world.” When students leave the schoolhouse gates, they will encounter these uncomfortable concepts, regardless of whether they encountered them in school. The world has no divisive concepts ban — just divisive concepts. If we teach students to work through their discomfort and have respectful conversation and debate, we will create a society that is also prepared for meaningful debate.
I trust our teachers to educate students about these ideas in a developmentally appropriate manner — just as they have for centuries. It is time our Legislature did, too.
SHAUN FILIAULT
Keene
(This writer is the Democratic candidate for N.H. House in District 7.)