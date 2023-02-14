After reading the minutes of the Mayor’s Ad Hoc Downtown Infrastructure and Improvement Committee, examining the Stantec reports, and attending the Dec. 13 and Jan. 30 meetings, I have four questions about the process leading to the recommendations for Keene’s downtown.
First, did the committee represent all constituencies affected by this project? The committee included bike, event, arts and downtown business representatives. The committee did not include the Heritage Commission or the Historic District Commission. A downtown property owner and downtown resident appointed to the committee never attended a meeting.
Second, they have time to ask questions and have deep discussions about the proposed changes? There are inconsistencies between this committee’s consensus and prior decisions made by the City Council. The option for downtown bike paths does not follow Keene’s Complete Streets Design adopted by the City Council in November 2015. The Complete Streets document indicates Main St. should be a “Slow Street.” Slow streets are “pedestrian oriented” and “pedestrian convenience is of the utmost importance.” Labeling the area north of Central Square as “green space” when it is drawn as brick or concrete is misleading. Is eliminating the essential left turn lane from Main St. onto Emerald St. a mistake? These discrepancies should be resolved before finalizing this project.
Third, did this committee do their best to collect public feedback and clearly report that input? Methods of collecting public input should have been wide-ranging, easy to complete, and simple to submit. The public workshops, online map with its comment option, and the essay like questionnaire at the Jan. 30 public information session did not meet these criteria. The methods of collecting input made it impossible to report the results with clarity.
Fourth, has the City Council studied the minutes from this committee’s meetings? The Dec. 13 minutes reveal confusing conversations. Members expressed that they were “not clear on the process” and “unsure of all the details.” Yet, they quickly came to a consensus.
These questions should be answered by every city councilor when this committee’s report comes before them. Then, according to past and best practices of our city government, the report from the mayor’s ad hoc committee, should be thoroughly vetted by the City Council’s standing committees. They are the elected representatives of the citizens of Keene. They should hold official public hearings. They should make the final recommendations for this important and irreversible downtown project.