As a resident of Cheshire County I recognize Keene as the beating heart of the county. I happen to reside in Swanzey, but identify as being from the Keene area.
Now a group of anti-car, anti-business elitists wish to destroy the town square, which is such a part of Keene. For the purpose of making us all ride bicycles. In fact, one City Council member, Bobby Williams, on his Facebook page, bemoans the fact that Brattleboro allows cars. I guess he longs for the day of horse-drawn trolleys and manure-filled streets. Since he is so against cars, one wonders if he had been elected to the state Senate, would he have walked or bicycled to Concord?
Putting up a set of children’s slides in the new green area sounds like a great idea. Children crossing a busy street to get to slides. What could go wrong? The loss of parking, especially to disabled citizens, is another part of what these social engineers think is a splendid concept.
It seems to be hypocritical on his part to use a photo of the current town square on his Facebook page. The very one he wants to destroy.
There are some who are upset that so many are speaking out “late in the game,” after months of their careful “planning.” By that reasoning, they can say “6 p.m. on election day is late in the game. You have no say.”
Officially I have no input. But, citizens of Keene, speak out against this social engineering that would mold you to their standards. This is not Amsterdam with a bicycle culture. “Live free or die.”
At the planned public workshop, attend, and let your voice be heard despite “being late in the game.”