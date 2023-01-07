Once upon a time, in the fair state of New Hampshire, stood a charming city, Keene. This quaint city was so lovely it made, year after year, a national survey of “50 Small Cities You Must Visit.” Due to its beautiful downtown, Keene also ranked high on the list of “10 Most Walkable Cities in New Hampshire,” often placing first or second.
One day, someone at City Hall screamed, “Keene has a horrible traffic problem!” Where they got this absurd idea is still unknown. Excepting due to construction or accidents, no one ever waited in traffic for more than a few minutes. But the hue and cry was raised. Demands were made to fix the nonexistent problem. A solution was needed.
One of the complainers went to Brattleboro, Vt., where they observed a magical circle, with cars going around endlessly.
“What’s this?” they asked a local citizen.
“It’s a traffic circle, but we call it a roundabout. Sounds more British, tally ho, pip-pip.”
“Huzzah! Our problem is solved.”
The Keener raced back home, shouting far and wide about the marvelous roundabout. Despite skepticism from most city residents, a roundabout was installed. Soon more followed, looking like pimples ravaging clear skin. The body shop owners and tow truck drivers cheered.
Not satisfied, the city installed a monstrous roundabout at Winchester and the 9-10-12-101 highways. Like a melanoma, it metastasized into two more.
Now there was another issue. The city had nowhere for more roundabouts.
“Zounds,” the politicians cried. “Gadzooks! We shall remove Keene’s beloved Central Square. Cut down the mature trees, rip out the fountain, a gift from our sister city. Tear down the gazebo, melt the monuments to our veterans. To the devil with history, businesses, the handicapped and disabled. We can put in a cute mini-roundabout.”
Despite the objections of the citizenry, it was done. Central Square disappeared.
Then a strange thing happened. No one came into Keene. It seemed that any driver who entered a roundabout was sucked into a black hole of endlessly spinning vehicles, unable to escape. Much like the fabled Charlie of the MTA, they never returned, and their fate is still unlearned.
In the end, New Hampshire condemned the town site, surrounded it with a brick wall, and offered tours of the ruins. And from those ruins a plaintive voice still calls “Keene has a traffic problem.”