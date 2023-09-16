As Granite State voters consider whom to nominate for president in 2024, it is useful to learn what ideas each candidate has to reform Washington, D.C. Yet, it is equally important to evaluate candidates’ public results as the most reliable predictor of whether they will be able to deliver at the national level.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has a record of bringing sound policies to life in Florida. He promised lower taxes, then delivered the largest tax reduction in state history, as well as a record budget surplus. His sensible regulatory policies attracted numerous new businesses to Florida, expanding its revenue base and providing job opportunities for residents. His level-headed policies on COVID-19 enabled life in Florida to return to normal far sooner than states hobbled by heavy-handed mandates.
Recognizing that uncontrolled borders create major social, health and economic problems, Gov. DeSantis acted, signing the nation’s strongest bill to protect America’s borders and deter illegal immigration. At the same time, he promoted a pro-family policy agenda in Florida and delivered concrete results, including critical aid for families overwhelmed by inflation and social problems.
The bottom line: Gov. Ron DeSantis not only knows what to do, but also how to get it done. His achievements in Florida prove he has the knowledge, skill, and guts needed to win and be a great president. I am proud to endorse his candidacy and urge my fellow Granite Staters to choose Ron DeSantis, based on his unmatched record of success as governor of Florida.