I am amazed that in the world we live in today, with everything students have had to overcome since COVID started, the Hinsdale principal and vice principal have taken it upon themselves to tell two students they are not allowed to attend their own prom — due to one student being a half-credit shy the other being one credit shy in their junior year.
These are bright and hardworking students; they are not troublemakers. They have jobs and decent grades. The school handbook does not state anywhere that if you are short on credits you are not allowed to attend dances.
The students have had very little to look forward to in the last few years and the principal and vice principal have chosen to take away their prom. School staff is supposed to be encouraging the students, not kicking their feet out from under them.
Isn’t the goal to keep kids engaged in their school communities and their academic achievements instead of being bitter because this milestone has been taken away from them?
I hope the principal and vice principal are proud of the choices they have made and realize that it may not be important to them but for the students prom is an important school memory. I was under the impression that the principal’s and vice principal’s job was to support their teachers and encourage their students. This decision will only create disrespect and bitterness.
Instead of widening the gap between faculty and students, I would think they would want to start building a bridge. There are bigger issues in this school that should be their focus.