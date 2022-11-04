Election integrity is the bedrock of our democracy. As Dublin’s deputy town clerk, I know how New Hampshire law assures election integrity with a careful chain of custody for absentee ballots. When someone claims that mail-in ballots with drop boxes is the same as absentee ballots, I know it is a lie and not true. Absentee ballots must be applied for by a duly registered voter and carefully tracked, whereas mail-in ballots are just distributed wholesale without any tracking, so with using drop-boxes, cheating is easy. That is what was promoted in federalizing elections. Democrats in Concord would not support legislation to have dead people’s names removed from voter checklists. Why?