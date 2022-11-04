Election integrity is the bedrock of our democracy. As Dublin’s deputy town clerk, I know how New Hampshire law assures election integrity with a careful chain of custody for absentee ballots. When someone claims that mail-in ballots with drop boxes is the same as absentee ballots, I know it is a lie and not true. Absentee ballots must be applied for by a duly registered voter and carefully tracked, whereas mail-in ballots are just distributed wholesale without any tracking, so with using drop-boxes, cheating is easy. That is what was promoted in federalizing elections. Democrats in Concord would not support legislation to have dead people’s names removed from voter checklists. Why?
Previously Annie Kuster, Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen all stood with their Democratic Party to federalize elections. This would have mandated mail-in ballots and the end of New Hampshire’s first in the nation primary. Bill Gardner, the former secretary of state and a Democrat, wrote an open letter which he posted on the secretary of state’s website, calling out our three Democratic representatives for their support of federalized elections. It fell on deaf ears. They all chose to stand with their party against the interest of New Hampshire voters.
Now, when they have to face New Hampshire voters, they proclaim that they are fighting for New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary. The Democratic Party has agreed to hold off their decision to do away with our first in the nation primary until after Maggie Hassan is re-elected, but New Hampshire voters are smart enough to know what the Democratic Party has in mind.
I hope New Hampshire voters will not be taken in by Maggie Hassan’s slick TV ads claiming that she stands for New Hampshire and is bipartisan. She has voted with and for Joe Biden and the Democratic Party 96 percent of the time, including all the huge spending bills and for federalizing our elections. Despite her slick TV ads, she does not stand with New Hampshire voters, but with the Hollywood elites that are the core of the Democratic Party. Their “woke” agenda includes suppressing “free speech,” “cancel culture” and using the FBI against their political opponents. They are the true extremists that are a threat to our democracy. They are completely out of the mainstream for New Hampshire voters and their families.