When N.H. Democratic Party official Colin Booth tweeted out an attack on Republican state Rep. Tim Baxter, he used a textbook ad hominem approach. Baxter, he sneered, was one of those “anti-LGBTQ” “nut jobs.”
Just one problem: Tim Baxter is gay. Instead of deleting the tweet, Booth dug in, and even received an assist from Baxter’s colleague, Tim Horrigan.
Baxter, the Strafford Democrat charged, wasn’t really openly gay because he didn’t talk about it all during his 2022 campaign for U.S. House.
We have now reached a point in New Hampshire politics where top Democrats are not only insisting that conservative homosexuals are homophobic, but appointing themselves the arbiters of who is and isn’t openly gay. It’s illogical, it’s narcissistic, and above all else it is uncivil. (To be fair, Horrigan might be taking his cues from President Joe Biden, noted expert on who is and “ain’t Black.”)
I’m proud of the way that the Granite State does politics, but I’m ashamed of the way that Colin Booth and Tim Horrigan do politics. They should give civility a try.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.