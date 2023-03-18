I appreciated Rick Green’s “NH House considers whether to outlaw declawing cats” (March 1). Like Dr. Sabrina Estabrook-Russett, quoted in the article, I fully support House Bill 231 and all legislation seeking to ban this harmful procedure.
Onychectomy, also known as de-knuckling, is a major surgical amputation that cuts off tendons, nerves and ligaments in feline toes, preventing cats from engaging in normal behaviors. This procedure offers no benefit to the cat, but the N.H. Veterinary Medical Association (NHVMA) and American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) have strangely opposed legislation that seeks to ban this practice. Their opposition to this bill harms our profession’s reputation as caring advocates for animals.
Without their professional organizations taking a stand against declawing, many veterinarians are guilted into performing unethical surgeries at the behest of their human clients. And without legislation banning the procedure, clients simply shop around until they find a veterinarian willing to comply.
By challenging legislation that seeks to protect animals, the NHVMA and the AVMA are turning their backs on the veterinarians desperate for this type of legislation that has a long track record of success in other countries and municipalities. Their position harms our profession’s reputation as caring advocates for animals.
It is essential that those in the veterinary industry remain united in our stance to protect animals from avoidable pain and suffering. I earnestly hope New Hampshire follows the lead of states such as New York and Maryland by ceasing this cruel and antiquated practice.
