Thank you to The Sentinel and to reporter Rick Green for the March 2 article on House Bill 231, prohibiting the declawing of cats. By prime sponsor, Rep. Mike Bordes, R-Laconia, it’s currently awaiting a vote in the N.H. House of Representatives.
For all who are reading this now, please look down at your hands and feet and imagine how your lives would change if the upper third of all of your fingers and all your toes was cut off. This is what declawing does to cats; it is not a benign procedure. There are many other ways to mitigate the damage that sometimes accompanies the joys of feline companionship, including scratching posts, furniture protectors, a variety of sprays, and my personal favorite, recognizing that the destruction caused by a cat in a lifetime can not possibly compare to the destruction caused by human beings on a daily basis.
The opponents of HB 231 may claim that declawing is done very infrequently, but this is irrelevant. Declawing is animal cruelty, and, as Keene Rep. Nicholas Germana stated so eloquently in The Sentinel’s article, should be codified as such in the New Hampshire statues.
Bills to prohibit the declawing of cats have been before the N.H. Legislature several times previously, sponsored by the late Rep. Katherine Rogers. I strongly urge all Cheshire County representatives to vote in favor of HB 231 when it reaches the House floor (no date scheduled as yet) to honor the memory of their colleague who was tenacious and unrelenting in her advocacy for all vulnerable creatures, both human and non-human.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.