It is heartening to see an increased focus on the housing crisis in our region. Data in the recent Keene Housing Needs Assessment Report and in the Southwest Regional Planning Commission Housing Needs Assessment make a compelling case that the Monadnock Region has housing needs, in both quantity and quality, that are not being met.
Our community is stronger when everyone is safely and securely housed. We all thrive when there is sufficient housing for people working in medical facilities, childcare centers, restaurants, retail stores and assisted living facilities. Stable housing reduces costs associated with incarceration rates, substance use and social services.
We applaud both the city of Keene and the regional planning commission for studying the need and coming up with concrete strategies to address the housing crisis. As the planning commission report states, “A final takeaway is that recent trends suggest that the housing market isn’t likely to improve without new strategic interventions.”
The Keene Housing Needs Assessment Report lists establishing a Housing Fund as a primary strategic intervention. Indeed, Housing Funds are a tool that Monadnock Interfaith Project has been championing since 2021. Housing Funds are monies set aside to be granted or loaned for building new units, renovating homes and other impactful housing activities. Manchester, Nashua and New Hampshire’s Upper Valley have all established housing funds to incentivize housing renovation and development that fit their regional needs.
Housing funds are a signal of community commitment enabling recipients to access additional state and federal money for housing projects. They are a tool that supports various other recommendations in the reports such as the creation of downsizing options for elders and the reduction of homelessness through increased transitional housing.
Monadnock Interfaith Project encourages the City of Keene to affirm the recommendations in the Housing Needs Assessment Report. The City of Keene should pursue a housing fund, whether city run or as the report also recommends as part of a regional collaboration.
A housing fund is a logical next step following on the good work of Keene’s Ad Hoc Housing Stability Committee, providing resources to implement innovative strategies. It is a foundational element to a systemic approach addressing our community’s housing needs.
We all benefit when everyone, young, middle-aged and elderly are stably housed.