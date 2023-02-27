Amid the discussions of the proposed changes to the square and common — both pro and con — a recurring theme of pedestrian and bicycle safety comes to the fore.
Both problems could easily be eradicated if two things are remembered. First, bicycles are vehicles and must adhere to the same rules of the road as four-wheeled motor vehicles (RSA 265:143). This means that a bicyclist cannot ride across a crosswalk but must get off it and walk.
Second, if pedestrians remember what their mothers or fathers taught them about crossing the street. Stop, look BOTH ways, wait until it is safe to cross before leaving the curb. Don’t cross against a light, don’t cross where there is no crosswalk, and never, ever come out between parked cars.
Sadly, drivers can be distracted or simply not paying attention. You do not have a protective force field to ward off a 2-ton automobile.
