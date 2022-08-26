The Sentinel published an article on Pages 1 and 2 of The Aug. 18 paper that I thought was extremely unfair to the Keene police. A picture is shown with several officers in tactical gear and rifles drawn making an arrest on West Street.
Then, two bystanders, with absolutely no knowledge of the facts, offer all sorts of published opinions with numerous ignorant statements such as “they overreacted,” “it was pretty alarming to see that level of force,” “it was probably something stupid,” etc., etc.
One of these two heavily quoted bystanders offered his opinion that tax money could be spent on better ways than on tactical gear and weapons for the Keene police.
The truth is that the Keene police were arresting three suspected drug dealers from Jersey City. They were acting on federal arrest warrants. One was a felon and they had already found a 10 mm Glock 40 handgun in his hotel room, along with large quantities of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine.
There was every reason to believe that this was a very dangerous situation and it was only the overwhelming show of force by the Keene police that led to a peaceful conclusion. The suspects walked backward to the police and surrendered without incident.
We should be congratulating and thanking the Keene police’s tactical unit instead of criticizing them and The Sentinel should apologize for their unfair coverage of this episode.