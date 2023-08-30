“Cult is a term, in most contexts pejorative, for a relatively small group which is typically led by a charismatic and self-appointed leader, who excessively controls its members, requiring unwavering devotion to a set of beliefs and practices which are considered deviant” (Wikipedia). Britannica defines it as “a small religious group that is not part of a larger and more accepted religion and that has beliefs regarded by many people as extreme or dangerous.” “The word “cult” descends from the Latin “cultus,” an ancient word encompassing the concepts of adoration, education, and cultivation” (https://www.masterclass.com/articles/what-is-a-cult#:~:text=The%20term%20“cult”%20refers%20most,of%20all%20the%20other%20members) The common elements of cults include authoritarian control, extremist beliefs, isolation from society, and veneration of a single charismatic individual like David Koresh, Charlie Manson, Jim Jones, Sun Myung Moon, and Donald Trump. The characteristics of cult leaders include narcissism, charisma, dominance, an insistence on obedience and loyalty, a claim to supernatural powers, arrogance, boastfulness, sociopathy, being delusional, being persuasive, authoritarian, controlling, exploitative (They use people to satisfy their sexual desires and need for attention and power), playing the role of the underdog, having an intolerance of criticism, and having a vision (https://www.psychmechanics.com/characteristics-of-cult-leaders/). Cult followers tend to have a strong need to belong to a group that will make them feel safe. They will lie, cheat, kill and submit sexually in order to make their leader happy. They also tend to feel alienated and vulnerable, have cognitive confusion, hope for a better life, have unwavering allegiance to the cult leader who can do no wrong, give up their individuality and conscience to the group, are socially withdrawn, compartmentalize conflicting beliefs, suppress critical thinking, isolate from family members, have an obsession with and a need for proximity to the leader, have sudden financial distress, a deviation from traditional religious doctrines, perpetual anger toward others, and a willingness to engage in violence (https://kenyalogue.com/12-characteristics-of-cult-followers/.) Not all cult members have all these characteristics but they have enough to constitute a critical mass that drives their behavior. Most will deny they are cult members. Fully indoctrinated cult followers are very resistant to change because they employ a host of defense mechanisms to protect their fragile egos and confirm their beliefs. It is of vital importance that we teach subjects like critical thinking, cultural diversity, and media literacy because a society populated with critical thinkers and compassionate people helps ensure national security.