I want to take my hat off to a young man who, in his June 27 letter to the editor, “Silencing critics is not democracy” highlighted some of the many local charitable organizations (and the Cheshire County Democrats) who have benefited by the activism and compassion of Cheshire County resident Ann Heffernon. Thank you, Jared Goodell!
Goodell also opines/criticizes that co-writer Ms. Heffernon was hypocritical in a June 8 letter “Shame on writer, paper for disparaging letter,” which criticizes both The Keene Sentinel’s publication and the content of Donald Curran’s June 1 letter “Golf tournament isn’t slowing down hunger” for lambasting “self-righteous” golfers and caring community business owners for holding a tournament to benefit local charities. In other words, how dare Heffernon criticize another’s comments or The Keene Sentinel, yet has her letter published. Whew, I know, it’s a bit convoluted.
Goodell, by the way, is a real go-getter, having established multiple Keene businesses such as a gambling casino, a CBD store that sold cannabidiol products, an overstock furniture store and an adult entertainment products store. Unfortunately, for this young man, two of these ventures went out of business and another was sold; only the adult entertainment products store remains.
In review of these various letters it really boils down to good old freedom of speech and none of these writers is more hypocritical than the other for expressing their opinion.
What is a shame is that Goodell politicized Heffernon’s letter. Now I don’t know what this young man’s political leanings are. But there is a picture of Goodell (see NHPR Nov. 1, 2018) standing with his former employer and conservative talk show host Howie Carr in a photo op with twice-indicted (more to come, no doubt), twice-impeached, liar, traitor and sexual assaulter former President Donald Trump. But perhaps Goodell’s inclusion in the photo may just be by circumstances.
If not already a supporter of the Democratic Party (yes, I am being political), I invite Mr. Goodell to join us. A party that is actually getting things done for America and which values inclusion and the rights of voters, women, people of color and especially LGBT+ citizens who are being attacked for simply existing by many in the Republican Party. Won’t you join us, Jared?