The passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last general secretary of the Soviet Union, provides an opportunity to reflect upon, during this election year, the principles for which the free world has stood and fought in recent history. Tributes published in The Sentinel (on Aug. 31) and elsewhere rightly laud Gorbachev for his role in the peaceful resolution of the Cold War, but generally fail to acknowledge the critical roles played by other world leaders.