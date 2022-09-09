The passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last general secretary of the Soviet Union, provides an opportunity to reflect upon, during this election year, the principles for which the free world has stood and fought in recent history. Tributes published in The Sentinel (on Aug. 31) and elsewhere rightly laud Gorbachev for his role in the peaceful resolution of the Cold War, but generally fail to acknowledge the critical roles played by other world leaders.
President Ronald Reagan’s uncompromising stance for freedom and anti-communist speeches inspired millions, while his strategic buildup of national defenses undermined the strength of the Soviet Union. In his famous speech delivered in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin (June 1987), Reagan issued a bold challenge: “Behind me stands a wall that encircles the free sectors of this city ... Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” The concurrent willingness of President Reagan and British PM Margaret Thatcher to engage with Gorbachev paved the way for successful negotiations.
Beginning with the Gdansk shipyard strike in 1980, the Solidarity movement unleashed a cry for freedom in Poland which reverberated throughout the Eastern Bloc. Its leader, Lech Walesa, was jailed for years and risked worse punishment. I was personally gratified when Franklin Pierce University recently invited him to speak with students, both because of his caliber as a freedom-fighter, and because I had the honor of meeting him in 2005. At the time, I asked who he felt exerted the greatest influence on the collapse of the Soviet Union. He unhesitatingly pointed to one person — Pope John Paul II.
From a recognized position of moral authority, Pope John Paul argued unflinchingly for individual rights and the sanctity of human life against the juggernaut of totalitarianism. His watershed celebration of Mass in Warsaw in June 1979 united millions of Poles in a joyful expression of faith which confronted their communist overlords. Lech credited the Pope’s speech with paving the way for the success of Solidarity.
As I look back on that time through which I lived and sometimes trembled, I ultimately have to say “Solo Deo gloria” — glory to God alone for bringing forth such distinguished world leaders at just the right moment in history. May they inspire our principles and policies today.
THOMAS SAVASTANO
Keene
(This writer, a Republican, is a candidate for N.H. House in Cheshire District 4.)