As one who has spent most of my life studying the old West, a lifetime horseman, author, historian of the Texas Rangers, and even given the nickname “Cowboy Jim” by my co-workers, I must respond to Ms. Catherine Behrens “poem” “The Cowboy’s Dream” in the June 9 Sentinel.
Instead of doing some research, Ms. Behrens simply tries to make her point by dredging up the old Hollywood stereotype that cowboys spent their entire lives going around gunning down innocent people.
Nothing could be further from the truth. While the Old West had its share of gunfighters, most of those were not cowboys, but gamblers, crooked lawmen, hired guns just like a modern-day “hit man,” and thieves.
Most cowboys didn’t even own guns, and when working, those who did generally didn’t wear them, as they added weight for the horse carrying the cowboy. Their guns were kept in the chuck wagon, unless needed.
The guns were mainly for protection against dangers such as snakes, wolves and stampeding cattle. In fact, most Old West towns, including some tough ones like Dodge City, had laws against carrying guns within the city limits. Guns had to be left with the local authorities when a man rode into town, then claimed when he departed. And no one screamed “Second Amendment Rights” as they do today. Proportionately, Western towns were far safer than any American city or town today.
There are many groups who were, and are, far more violent than the working cowboys. We need look no further than our own New England, where Indigenous people were fighting each other for land and territory long before the white man arrived.
Many Indigenous tribes in the Americas were war cultures, where killing an enemy was rewarded. Some even practiced cannibalism. Not all Indigenous Americans were the peace loving, hippie flower children the revisionist historians would have us believe.
We can look further afield, to the Vikings, the Huns, back to the Mongols, the Greeks and Romans. If anything, the American cowboy, approximately 40 percent of whom were Black, and a good number Hispanic, as a group were less violent than most.
Instead of apologizing to Rudyard Kipling, Ms. Behrens needs to study her history, then apologize to the American cowboy, who is still working the ranches to this day, fighting land grabbers and nature to provide food for our tables.