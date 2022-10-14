A recent opinion letter to the Sentinel (“Nuremberg Code 75th anniversary,” Oct. 3) deserves thanks for calling attention to the 75th anniversary of the Nuremberg Code, a most memorable statement of the ethical principles to be observed in conducting medical experimentation.
As Gerhard Bedding aptly points out, the statement was made to forestall a repetition of the cruel experiments conducted by Nazi doctors around the time of the second World War. There are 10 key points in the code, beginning with the requirement that subjects must consent to the experiment without coercion. The first point in the code includes also the necessity that the experimenter fully inform the subject of the possibility of recognized hazards to health. The second point of the code specifies that the experiment should be designed to yield fruitful results for the good of society.
Another statement in the code specifies “the degree of risk should never exceed that determined by the humanitarian importance of the problem to be solved by the experiment.” Mr. Bedding has added an official sounding, but uncredited, commentary that “the duty and responsibility for ascertaining the quality of the consent rests upon each individual who initiates, directs, or engages in the experiment.” Mr. Bedding then proceeds to mislead his readers with his personal, unwarranted assertion that “almost every word above (i.e. , in reference to the Code) seems to indict the the COVID vaccination effort.”
The crucial error in his logic is that the COVID vaccination program was not conducted as an experiment. It was recommended by medical experts after the initial testing of vaccines had already been conducted on appropriately informed subjects. Admittedly, this was the first time that the new vaccines would be administered to the public. Clearly, this was proposed for the good of society with the obvious humanitarian objective of preventing multiple thousands of deaths in a pandemic situation.
Furthermore, a great deal of information about the vaccines was released to the public. It is now apparent that the effort to achieve wide vaccination was a most prudent recommendation from public health professionals.
While I acknowledge many in the general public raised objections, I challenge Mr. Bedding to produce scientific publications confirming his claim that “thousands of doctors and large groups of medical health professionals disagree with the medical establishment.”