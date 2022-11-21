It is not a surprise Malone is recommending Thorp’s article. Malone is No. 1 on the Disinformation Dozen list and is one of the most harmful human beings of the 21st century (except for mad-politicians, but this is a topic for another article).
It is also not a surprise that Thorp’s article is being promoted by an organization called “Hands for Health and Freedom.” Its website (www.handsforhealthandfreedom.org) has plenty of misinformation about “COVID Care.” Thorp’s article is just one more article added to the list of lies promoted by this organization.
People need to understand that the COVID-19 vaccines saved millions of lives and it is still saving millions around the world.
According to a New York Times article updated on Nov. 14, (www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html), 5.44 billion people have taken the vaccine so far.
Anyone with the minimum mental capacity to think wouldn’t spread misinformation about one of the most valuable vaccines of the 21st century.
Anyone who convinces people to not take the vaccine should feel responsible for either their deaths or for their permanent health issues due to COVID.
It is pretty scary how people easily believe in false information and rapidly become a spreader of them; in particular, the lies about COVID-19 that caused millions of deaths. As of tonight (Nov. 14), 6,616,556 deaths have been caused by COVID-19, according to www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/.
One simple search for “Dr. Malone” on the Internet brings up thousands of misinformation articles written by him. Fortunately, there are many articles unmasking the lies spread by him, as it can be verified in some of the examples below: