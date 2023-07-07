My wife and I have shopped at the Hannaford food store, formerly known as Sun Foods, since the day it opened. Throughout those years we have come to know many employees there; from those who collect shopping baskets up to and through the various managers.
From a customer’s perspective, we believe that Hannaford, AKA: Sun Foods, has been blessed to employ so many great people. With that thought in mind, it is with some sadness that I write to particularly identify one of those many employees.
Like nationally and internationally famous people who identify with only one name, such as Cher, I wish to identify this employee by her first name only; Courtney. Her last name, while known by many, is not important in this case.
Think of the cheeriest, most upbeat attitude and personality you have ever encountered. Think of colorful beads and bangles. Think of bright colors. Think of an occasional, “whoop whoop” that could be heard back in the deli, and, think of perhaps the nicest and most genuine person you have ever known or will ever know. Think of Courtney.
Courtney is leaving Hannaford shortly to pursue the next chapter in her life. As I stated, Hannaford has had and has many wonderful employees, but in that regard Courtney is something special. She is clearly the Hannaford ambassador of good will. The greater Keene community, especially those of us who frequent Hannaford, is losing someone special.
So Courtney, my wife and I are saddened to see you leave Hannaford and the Keene area. We know that where you are moving is about to receive the best this community has to offer. We wish you all the best in your future endeavors and life away from us. Please be safe, be well and continue to shine like the bright star you have been in so many of our lives and trips to the grocery store.